Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Price Target Raised to GBX 697 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 615 ($7.65) to GBX 697 ($8.67) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Playtech Stock Performance
PYTCF remained flat at $7.70 during midday trading on Thursday. Playtech has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $7.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.62.
About Playtech
