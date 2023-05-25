Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Price Target Raised to GBX 697 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 615 ($7.65) to GBX 697 ($8.67) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Playtech Stock Performance

PYTCF remained flat at $7.70 during midday trading on Thursday. Playtech has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $7.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.62.

About Playtech

Playtech Plc is a technology company delivering business intelligence driven gambling software, services, content, and platform technology to the gambling and financial trading industries. It operates through the following segments: Gaming Business to Business (B2B), Gaming Business to Customer (B2C), and Financial.

