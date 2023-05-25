Polymath Trading 7.5% Lower Over Last Week (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000652 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Polymath has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. Polymath has a total market cap of $159.81 million and approximately $753,573.31 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.01 or 0.00324563 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00013478 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000755 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 78.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

