PotCoin Trading Down 9.5% This Week (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded down 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $466,116.83 and $36.30 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded down 9.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.11 or 0.00326850 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00013546 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00018911 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000759 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000679 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003829 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,317,495 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

