Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Short Interest Update

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Power Assets Stock Performance

Shares of HGKGY stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.36. 457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,530. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average is $5.43. Power Assets has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.69.

Power Assets Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.2399 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.44%. This is a positive change from Power Assets’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.

Power Assets Company Profile

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. It generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. The company also transmits and distributes oil and gas; holds property and deposits; and provides consulting, investing, trust administration, and management services.

