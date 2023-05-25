Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 254,230 Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 254,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 931,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after buying an additional 14,879 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,431 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Benstock purchased 5,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $48,392.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 444,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,829,848.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 8,711 shares of company stock valued at $74,131 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SGC traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.04. The stock had a trading volume of 21,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,847. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.54. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The textile maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $148.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.09 million. Superior Group of Companies had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. As a group, analysts predict that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Superior Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SGC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

About Superior Group of Companies

(Get Rating)

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to the medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.