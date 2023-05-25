Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Boosts Stock Position in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 169,282 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,383 shares during the quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EZPW. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. Aegis Financial Corp bought a new position in EZCORP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,307,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,260,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,604,000 after acquiring an additional 27,742 shares in the last quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 312,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 93,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EZCORP Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of EZCORP stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.47. The company had a trading volume of 216,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.39 million, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average of $8.90. EZCORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $10.68.

EZPW has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on EZCORP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised EZCORP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on EZCORP in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

EZCORP, Inc engages in the provision of pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn and Jewelry, and other branded pawn operations in the United States.

