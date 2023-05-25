Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Buys New Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $862,423,000 after buying an additional 268,793 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 16.5% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $554,330,000 after purchasing an additional 283,323 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $433,248,000 after purchasing an additional 28,643 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,611,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $447,098,000 after purchasing an additional 99,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 32,426.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,606,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,867 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Securities decreased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.00.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:CI traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $246.22. The stock had a trading volume of 804,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,810. The business’s 50 day moving average is $258.87 and its 200 day moving average is $292.35. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.11 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The stock has a market cap of $72.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,272.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,272.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,509 shares of company stock worth $8,200,219. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Cigna Group

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

