Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 53,000 Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 53,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TECK. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1,423.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter worth $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at $53,000. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TECK traded down $1.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,185,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,788,132. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $49.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 8.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Teck Resources from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Securities cut their price target on Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

Featured Stories

