Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Decreases Stake in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. America’s Car-Mart comprises approximately 1.0% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 1.00% of America’s Car-Mart worth $4,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 31.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 621.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

America’s Car-Mart Trading Up 7.0 %

NASDAQ:CRMT traded up $5.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.52. 63,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,727. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.53. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $127.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

America’s Car-Mart ( NASDAQ:CRMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.81). America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. America’s Car-Mart’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

America’s Car-Mart Profile

(Get Rating)

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.