Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 585,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,017 shares during the quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Stereotaxis were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Stereotaxis by 1,006.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 798,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 726,000 shares in the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,194,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 564,900 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stereotaxis in the 3rd quarter worth $900,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 893,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 289,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Stereotaxis by 92.3% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 552,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 265,112 shares in the last quarter. 48.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stereotaxis Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:STXS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.08. The company had a trading volume of 169,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,316. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $2.75.

Stereotaxis ( NYSEAMERICAN:STXS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 million. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 72.59% and a negative net margin of 70.69%. On average, analysts expect that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on STXS. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Stereotaxis from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Stereotaxis from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Stereotaxis from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures and markets robotic magnetic navigation systems for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease. Its products include the Genesis RMN System, the Odyssey Solution, and related devices. The firm also offers the Stereotaxis Imaging Model S x-ray System.

