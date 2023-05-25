Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $1.03 Million in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.13% of American Woodmark at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMWD. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in American Woodmark by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a "hold" rating for the company.

Shares of American Woodmark stock traded up $5.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.42. 182,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,317. The stock has a market cap of $988.75 million, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.45. American Woodmark Co. has a twelve month low of $40.70 and a twelve month high of $63.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.91.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.29). American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $480.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The company was founded by William F. Brandt, Jr., Richard Al Graber, Jeffrey S. Holcomb and Donald P. Mathias in 1980 and is headquartered in Winchester, VA.

