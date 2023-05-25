Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $1.10 Million in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Coupang by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 73,703 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Coupang by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,035,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,315,000 after purchasing an additional 605,499 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Coupang by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Coupang by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 17,248 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Coupang by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 33,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Coupang in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Coupang from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Coupang from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coupang Price Performance

In other Coupang news, Director Hanseung Kang sold 174,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $2,789,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 475,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,611,888. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Coupang news, Director Hanseung Kang sold 174,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $2,789,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 475,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,611,888. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Pedro Franceschi sold 7,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $114,216.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CPNG traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.30. 4,772,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,250,963. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $21.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.09 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.31.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupang Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Recommended Stories

