Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $1.75 Million in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,033,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.05% of Ginkgo Bioworks at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DNA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter valued at $211,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter valued at $284,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 125.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,696,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,987 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 299.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 66,660 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 115.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 13,957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Insider Activity at Ginkgo Bioworks

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, Director Shyam Sankar acquired 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $512,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,731,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,798.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shyam Sankar purchased 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $512,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,731,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,798.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 75,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total value of $100,149.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,918,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,511,198.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 724,954 shares of company stock valued at $979,767. Corporate insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Down 5.1 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DNA shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.67.

Shares of DNA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.54. The company had a trading volume of 17,223,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,890,156. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.62. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $4.91.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.26. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 440.87% and a negative return on equity of 97.13%. The business had revenue of $98.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.41 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.