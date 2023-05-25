Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 52,500 Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 52,500 shares during the quarter. Air Transport Services Group accounts for 1.5% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.37% of Air Transport Services Group worth $6,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATSG. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 96.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.27. 194,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.76. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $34.00.

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $501.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.80 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Raymond E. Johns, Jr. bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $36,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,224.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raymond E. Johns, Jr. purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $36,278.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,224.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,700 shares in the company, valued at $700,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 14,075 shares of company stock worth $267,120 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

