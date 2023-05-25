Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $109.18

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 109.18 ($1.36) and traded as low as GBX 104.80 ($1.30). Primary Health Properties shares last traded at GBX 106 ($1.32), with a volume of 2,453,758 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties from GBX 165 ($2.05) to GBX 125 ($1.55) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Primary Health Properties Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 104.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 109.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,125.00, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73.

Primary Health Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were given a GBX 1.68 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35,000.00%.

In other Primary Health Properties news, insider Richard Howell bought 37,827 shares of Primary Health Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £41,231.43 ($51,282.87). In other news, insider Steven Owen acquired 18,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of £104.82 ($130.37) per share, for a total transaction of £1,988,645.04 ($2,473,439.10). Also, insider Richard Howell bought 37,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £41,231.43 ($51,282.87). Insiders acquired 115,030 shares of company stock worth $208,962,858 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Primary Health Properties Company Profile

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

