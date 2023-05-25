Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME) Major Shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv Sells 87,922 Shares of Stock

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Rating) major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,242,337.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Prime Medicine Stock Down 6.7 %

NYSE PRME opened at $13.25 on Thursday. Prime Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.07 and a 12 month high of $21.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Prime Medicine to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Prime Medicine Company Profile

Prime Medicine Inc is a biotechnology company committed to delivering a new class of differentiated one-time curative genetic therapies. Prime Medicine Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Featured Stories

