Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) Shares Up 1.5%

Prime Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRMNF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.67. 14,589 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 16,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on Prime Mining from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th.
Prime Mining Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50.
About Prime Mining
Prime Mining Corp. engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its projects include Los Reyes Gold and silver project in Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was founded on May 14, 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
