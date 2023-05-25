Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.43

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (LON:PEY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.43 ($0.12) and traded as high as GBX 9.80 ($0.12). Princess Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 9.64 ($0.12), with a volume of 11,148 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Princess Private Equity in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Princess Private Equity alerts:

Princess Private Equity Trading Down 0.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 9.14. The company has a market capitalization of £6.71 million, a P/E ratio of -38.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Princess Private Equity Cuts Dividend

About Princess Private Equity

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of €0.37 ($0.40) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.95%. Princess Private Equity’s dividend payout ratio is -29,600.00%.

(Get Rating)

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited specializes in private equity and debt investments in non-public companies or assets through privately negotiated transactions. The fund invests in primary and secondary fund investments, direct investments, and listed private equity. It makes private equity investments in buyout, venture capital, and special situation and private debt investments in mezzanine, second lien, or senior debt investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Princess Private Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Princess Private Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.