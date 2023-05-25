Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.43

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (LON:PEY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.43 ($0.12) and traded as high as GBX 9.80 ($0.12). Princess Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 9.64 ($0.12), with a volume of 11,148 shares traded.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Princess Private Equity in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 9.14. The company has a market capitalization of £6.71 million, a P/E ratio of -38.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
Princess Private Equity Holding Limited specializes in private equity and debt investments in non-public companies or assets through privately negotiated transactions. The fund invests in primary and secondary fund investments, direct investments, and listed private equity. It makes private equity investments in buyout, venture capital, and special situation and private debt investments in mezzanine, second lien, or senior debt investments.
