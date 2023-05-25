Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Posted by on May 25th, 2023

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFGGet Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

PFG stock traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.51. 983,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,597. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.27. Principal Financial Group has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.