Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Principal Financial Group Price Performance
PFG stock traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.51. 983,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,597. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.27. Principal Financial Group has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $96.17.
Principal Financial Group Company Profile
