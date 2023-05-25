Pro Reit (TSE:PRV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Pro Reit Price Performance

Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$25.07 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Pro Reit in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Featured Stories

