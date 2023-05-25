ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC) Major Shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc Buys 76,911 Shares of Stock

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 76,911 shares of ProFrac stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $921,393.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,684,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,814,727.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings Lp Thrc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 18th, Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 329,403 shares of ProFrac stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $3,722,253.90.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 500,000 shares of ProFrac stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $6,035,000.00.

ProFrac Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ACDC opened at $12.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a PE ratio of 4.98. ProFrac Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ProFrac ( NASDAQ:ACDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.50. ProFrac had a net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.75 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ProFrac Holding Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on ProFrac from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ProFrac from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ProFrac from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Institutional Trading of ProFrac

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACDC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in ProFrac during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in ProFrac during the 1st quarter worth $290,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in ProFrac during the 1st quarter worth $2,071,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in ProFrac during the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProFrac in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,289,000. 23.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProFrac Company Profile

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

