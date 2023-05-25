Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB) Short Interest Update

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 310,100 shares, a growth of 310,000.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,561,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Propanc Biopharma Stock Performance

PPCB opened at $0.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.29. Propanc Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.20.

Get Propanc Biopharma alerts:

About Propanc Biopharma

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Propanc Biopharma, Inc is a development-stage healthcare company, which engages in the research and development of cancer treatments. The firm focuses on the treatment of pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancer. It offers its product pipeline, including PRP and POP1. The company was founded by James Nathanielsz and Julian Kenyon on October 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Camberwell, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Propanc Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Propanc Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.