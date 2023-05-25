Propanc Biopharma (OTCMKTS:PPCB) Shares Up 9.7%

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.11. 225,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 76,163,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Propanc Biopharma Stock Down 31.6 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.29.

Propanc Biopharma Company Profile

Propanc Biopharma, Inc is a development-stage healthcare company, which engages in the research and development of cancer treatments. The firm focuses on the treatment of pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancer. It offers its product pipeline, including PRP and POP1. The company was founded by James Nathanielsz and Julian Kenyon on October 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Camberwell, Australia.

