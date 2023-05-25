PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Releases Earnings Results

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $24.48 million for the quarter. PropertyGuru Group had a negative return on equity of 21.02% and a negative net margin of 109.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.90) EPS.

PropertyGuru Group Trading Up 3.0 %

PropertyGuru Group stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.45. 1,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,060. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. PropertyGuru Group has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $7.77.

Get PropertyGuru Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PropertyGuru Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGRU. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in PropertyGuru Group in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PropertyGuru Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in PropertyGuru Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PropertyGuru Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PropertyGuru Group Company Profile

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their target price on PropertyGuru Group from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

(Get Rating)

PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PropertyGuru Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropertyGuru Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.