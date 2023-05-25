PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Releases Earnings Results

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $24.48 million during the quarter. PropertyGuru Group had a negative net margin of 109.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.90) earnings per share.

PropertyGuru Group Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE PGRU traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,955. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $694.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.25. PropertyGuru Group has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $7.77.

Institutional Trading of PropertyGuru Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PropertyGuru Group during the 1st quarter worth $465,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in PropertyGuru Group during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PropertyGuru Group during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in PropertyGuru Group during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PropertyGuru Group Company Profile

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of PropertyGuru Group from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

