PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Shares Gap Down to $4.49

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.49, but opened at $4.26. PropertyGuru Group shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 1,737 shares changing hands.

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of PropertyGuru Group from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $713.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

PropertyGuru Group ( NYSE:PGRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.48 million for the quarter. PropertyGuru Group had a negative return on equity of 21.02% and a negative net margin of 109.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.90) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PropertyGuru Group Limited will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tikvah Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PropertyGuru Group by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 671,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 383,400 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in PropertyGuru Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,500,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in PropertyGuru Group during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in shares of PropertyGuru Group by 617.0% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 34,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 29,561 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

