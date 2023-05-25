ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY) Stock Price Up 1.3%

ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY – Get Rating) shares rose 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.76 and last traded at $15.74. Approximately 14,955 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 20,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.54.

ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMTY. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF by 246.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (EMTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides inverse exposure to an equally weighted index of US stocks in the retail industry using swap agreements. EMTY was launched on Nov 14, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

