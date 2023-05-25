ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW – Get Rating) were down 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.45 and last traded at $34.45. Approximately 156 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.93.

ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $13.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANEW. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 33,775.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 277.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 34,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF during the third quarter valued at about $576,000.

ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF Company Profile

The ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (ANEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks that benefit from transformational changes in peoples work, health care, consumption, and connection.

