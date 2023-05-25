ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK) Shares Up 2.2%

ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.46 and last traded at $21.40. 58,948 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 74,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.94.

ProShares Short Real Estate Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.47 and its 200-day moving average is $19.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REK. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in ProShares Short Real Estate by 422.3% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 75,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 61,240 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short Real Estate during the first quarter valued at $269,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in ProShares Short Real Estate during the first quarter valued at $389,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in ProShares Short Real Estate by 37.9% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ProShares Short Real Estate by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short Real Estate Company Profile

ProShares Short Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments; and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

