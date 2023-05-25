ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Shares Gap Up to $35.74

ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.74, but opened at $37.71. ProShares Ultra Technology shares last traded at $37.50, with a volume of 10,023 shares.

ProShares Ultra Technology Trading Up 8.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.13.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the 1st quarter worth $602,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Technology by 6.9% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 19,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology in the third quarter valued at about $228,000.

ProShares Ultra Technology Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

