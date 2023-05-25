PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBNNF) Shares Up 1.8%

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBNNF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. 2,153 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 2,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.59.

About PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk engages in the provision of general banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Commercial and Small, Consumer and Retail, Treasury and Financial Institution, Head Office, and Subsidiaries. The Corporate segment comprises loans, deposits, and other transactions and balances with corporate customers.

