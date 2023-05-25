Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Bought by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSA. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PSA traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $283.02. 79,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,075. The firm has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $294.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $270.13 and a fifty-two week high of $357.13.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a net margin of 98.82% and a return on equity of 72.08%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $351.75.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.