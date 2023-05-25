PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) PT Raised to $20.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Vertical Research cut shares of PubMatic to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Get PubMatic alerts:

PubMatic Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ PUBM opened at $17.18 on Monday. PubMatic has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $23.60. The company has a market capitalization of $892.33 million, a PE ratio of 55.42 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.37.

Insider Activity at PubMatic

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.74 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 7.02%. As a group, analysts predict that PubMatic will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 4,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $62,758.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,246.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 4,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $62,758.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,246.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $34,583.34. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,566.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,544 shares of company stock worth $816,344. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PubMatic

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.61% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.