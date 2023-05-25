PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,492 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,162,667,000 after purchasing an additional 261,934 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 0.7% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,181,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $344,319,000 after acquiring an additional 60,882 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,118,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,104,000 after purchasing an additional 451,733 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 8.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,711,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,173,000 after purchasing an additional 433,627 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,623,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,060,000 after purchasing an additional 318,680 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $7,700,323.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,879,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $7,700,323.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,879,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $6,396,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 645,574 shares in the company, valued at $42,136,614.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,100 shares of company stock worth $15,962,206 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

PulteGroup stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.84. 656,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,765,567. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $70.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.92. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.33.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on PHM shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on PulteGroup from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.14.

About PulteGroup

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.