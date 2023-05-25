Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) SVP Sells $408,880.00 in Stock

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $408,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Qorvo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $93.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 101.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.65. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.38 and a fifty-two week high of $114.59.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $632.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.35 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Qorvo

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,853,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,286,000 after buying an additional 26,924 shares during the period. American Trust grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,271,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,119,000 after buying an additional 746,216 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 10,057.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QRVO. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Summit Insights raised shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.78.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

