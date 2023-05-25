Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $13.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.84% from the company’s current price.
Quanterix Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $21.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average of $13.26. The company has a market capitalization of $790.08 million, a PE ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.34. Quanterix has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $23.44.
Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 17.22% and a negative net margin of 81.08%. The company had revenue of $25.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quanterix will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Quanterix
Quanterix Company Profile
Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Quanterix (QTRX)
- Toll Brothers Rises On Results, But The Roof Is In Place
- It’s Time To Try On VF Corporation’s 6% Yield
- PetCo Management Getting it Right? Earnings Beat Says Yes
- Axcelis Stock In Buy Range After Chart Breakout, Strong Guidance
- Kohl’s 10% Yield Comes Into High Fashion
Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.