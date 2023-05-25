Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $13.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.84% from the company’s current price.

Quanterix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $21.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average of $13.26. The company has a market capitalization of $790.08 million, a PE ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.34. Quanterix has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $23.44.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 17.22% and a negative net margin of 81.08%. The company had revenue of $25.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quanterix will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Quanterix

Quanterix Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Quanterix by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,678,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,513,000 after acquiring an additional 33,594 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Quanterix by 175.6% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,934,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,818,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,045,000 after buying an additional 52,776 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Quanterix by 2.9% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,298,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,629,000 after purchasing an additional 36,474 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 80.6% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,155,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after buying an additional 515,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.