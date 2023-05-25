Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRXGet Rating) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $13.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.84% from the company’s current price.

Quanterix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $21.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average of $13.26. The company has a market capitalization of $790.08 million, a PE ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.34. Quanterix has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $23.44.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 17.22% and a negative net margin of 81.08%. The company had revenue of $25.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quanterix will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Quanterix

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Quanterix by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,678,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,513,000 after acquiring an additional 33,594 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Quanterix by 175.6% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,934,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,818,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,045,000 after buying an additional 52,776 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Quanterix by 2.9% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,298,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,629,000 after purchasing an additional 36,474 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 80.6% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,155,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after buying an additional 515,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

