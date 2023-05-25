QUASA Price Down 3.9% This Week (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. In the last week, QUASA has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One QUASA token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $357.62 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00007296 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00021069 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00026117 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00017897 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001083 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,452.97 or 1.00016937 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00152779 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $534.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

