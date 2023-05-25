Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on DGX. Bank of America lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $166.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.20.

Shares of NYSE DGX traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $131.72. 682,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,073. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.40 and a fifty-two week high of $158.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.12.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.89%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.