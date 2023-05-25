Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Director Sells $282,920.00 in Stock

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) Director Gregory Serio sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $282,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,180.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Radian Group Stock Performance

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $25.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.83 and a 12 month high of $26.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $310.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.37 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 59.55%. Radian Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.74%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RDN. Compass Point upgraded Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Radian Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.64.

Institutional Trading of Radian Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 1,399.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 66.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 49.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Radian Group

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Featured Articles

