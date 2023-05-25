Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Insider Boxer Capital, Llc Sells 995,000 Shares

Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) insider Boxer Capital, Llc sold 995,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total transaction of $1,243,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,152,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,265. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rain Oncology Price Performance

Shares of RAIN remained flat at $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday. 3,419,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,321. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.22. Rain Oncology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.04.

Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that Rain Oncology Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rain Oncology

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Rain Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut shares of Rain Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Rain Oncology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rain Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Rain Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Rain Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rain Oncology by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Rain Oncology by 224,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 17,992 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Rain Oncology by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Rain Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About Rain Oncology

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

