Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Ralph Lauren Stock Up 0.2 %

RL opened at $108.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.26. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $82.23 and a twelve month high of $128.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 40.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RL shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.57.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 40.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 451.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 17,764 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 22.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 16.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 6.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of luxury lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear and accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality categories. The firm offers products under the brands of Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.