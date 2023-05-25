Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

RRC has been the topic of several other reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Range Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Range Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on Range Resources in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Range Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Range Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Range Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.52.

Range Resources Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $29.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.12. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $37.44. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. Range Resources had a net margin of 41.18% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Range Resources’s revenue was up 556.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Range Resources will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total value of $1,179,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 282,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,337,943.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Range Resources news, CEO Dennis Degner sold 99,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $2,711,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,439 shares in the company, valued at $10,885,854.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total value of $1,179,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 282,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,337,943.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 353,094 shares of company stock valued at $9,755,245. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Range Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,514,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Range Resources by 8.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,963,656 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $766,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,862 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Range Resources by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,897,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $103,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,114 shares during the last quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 1,498.1% during the first quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 1,694,698 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,859,000 after buying an additional 1,588,655 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 55.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,007,083 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $106,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,500 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Further Reading

