Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Position Trimmed by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Realty Income by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 80,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 13,015 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 28,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 13,599 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 66,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O stock traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $58.67. The company had a trading volume of 988,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,447,816. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.63 and a 200-day moving average of $63.74. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.11. The stock has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 25.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on O shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.47.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

