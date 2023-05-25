Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,824,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 762,263 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.29% of Realty Income worth $115,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,517,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,733,718,000 after buying an additional 2,692,028 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,954,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $567,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,353 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,951,000. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,639,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Realty Income by 167.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,633,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of Realty Income stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,551,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.74. The firm has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.11.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 25.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 215.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

