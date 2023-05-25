Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Bought by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 622.2% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 93,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,005,000 after buying an additional 80,880 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total transaction of $404,325.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,923.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total transaction of $404,325.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,923.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total transaction of $1,253,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,319.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $236.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,503. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $246.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.46. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $160.29 and a twelve month high of $264.42.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.67. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.33%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Articles

