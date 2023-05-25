Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Insider Cedric O’gorman Acquires 10,000 Shares

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) insider Cedric O’gorman purchased 10,000 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $31,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,184.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Relmada Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of RLMD traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.87. 20,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,844. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.55. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $38.68.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relmada Therapeutics

About Relmada Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2,745.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $203,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 113.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 24,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 596.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 29,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on addressing diseases of the central nervous system. It develops esmethadone, an N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for the treatment of CNS diseases, and oral agent for depression and other potential indications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.