Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Insider Cedric O’gorman Acquires 10,000 Shares

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) insider Cedric O’gorman purchased 10,000 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $31,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,184.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Relmada Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of RLMD traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.87. 20,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,844. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.55. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $38.68.
Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relmada Therapeutics
About Relmada Therapeutics
Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on addressing diseases of the central nervous system. It develops esmethadone, an N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for the treatment of CNS diseases, and oral agent for depression and other potential indications.
