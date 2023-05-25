Renren (NYSE:RENN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Renren (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Renren Trading Up 4.3 %

Renren stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.75. Renren has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $33.91.

Institutional Trading of Renren

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RENN. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Renren by 238.6% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 54,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 93,287 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Renren by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 92,452 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Renren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Renren in the first quarter worth approximately $617,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Renren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.71% of the company’s stock.

About Renren

Renren, Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes an all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

