Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $33.47

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.47 and traded as high as $39.83. Rentokil Initial shares last traded at $39.24, with a volume of 176,890 shares.
Rentokil Initial Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.51.
About Rentokil Initial
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rentokil Initial (RTOKY)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.