Reviewing Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR) and The Competition

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Rating) is one of 706 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Bitdeer Technologies Group to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.0% of Bitdeer Technologies Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Bitdeer Technologies Group has a beta of -0.08, meaning that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitdeer Technologies Group’s peers have a beta of 0.03, meaning that their average stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bitdeer Technologies Group N/A -$3.92 million -20.83 Bitdeer Technologies Group Competitors $1.44 billion $32.16 million -8.24

This table compares Bitdeer Technologies Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bitdeer Technologies Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Bitdeer Technologies Group. Bitdeer Technologies Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Bitdeer Technologies Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitdeer Technologies Group N/A -15.13% -5.83% Bitdeer Technologies Group Competitors -58.78% -66.95% -1.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Bitdeer Technologies Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitdeer Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Bitdeer Technologies Group Competitors 113 586 864 15 2.49

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 72.77%. Given Bitdeer Technologies Group’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bitdeer Technologies Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Bitdeer Technologies Group peers beat Bitdeer Technologies Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is based in Central, Hong Kong.

