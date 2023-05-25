Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Cut to “Market Perform” at TD Cowen

TD Cowen lowered shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $30.00.

RVLV has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Revolve Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Revolve Group from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Revolve Group from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Revolve Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Revolve Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of RVLV opened at $16.44 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.67 and a 200 day moving average of $24.10. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $33.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Institutional Trading of Revolve Group

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $279.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.14 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group by 1,205.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,148,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600,778 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,616,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,707,000 after acquiring an additional 845,814 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Revolve Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,873,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,961,000 after acquiring an additional 48,189 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Revolve Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,805,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,772,000 after acquiring an additional 88,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,637,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,713,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve and Forward (FWRD) segments. The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

Further Reading

